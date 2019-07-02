HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police in High Point are investigating a deadly shooting involving a pregnant woman.

Around 12:05 am Thursday, police say they responded to Deep River Apartments in the 3900 block of Clubhouse Court on a shooting. A man called 911 and said his girlfriend had been shot and she was dead, according to a police report.

Officers say the man also reported that two people ran from the apartment when he arrived home. He was unable to give a description of the suspects. Police used K-9 officer to try and track the suspects or evidence, but were unsuccessful, police say.

During their investigation officers say they determined the shooting was domestic related and have charged 20-year-old William J. Hayes with First Degree Murder in the woman's death.

Officers aren't releasing specific details on the woman, but did confirm she was at least 9 months pregnant.

Police say Hayes is from South Carolina, but they didn't say what town he is from.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users