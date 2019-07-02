HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police in High Point are investigating a deadly shooting involving a pregnant woman.

Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Tontoria York of High Point. She was 9 months pregnant. Police say her baby did not survive.

York's boyfriend, William J. Hayes, has been charged with first degree murder in her death. He is being held in jail without bond.

Around 12:05 am Thursday, police say they responded to Deep River Apartments in the 3900 block of Clubhouse Court on a shooting. A man called 911 and said his girlfriend had been shot and she was dead, according to a police report.

Officers say the man also reported that two people ran from the apartment when he arrived home. He was unable to give a description of the suspects. Police used K-9s to try to track the suspects or evidence, but were unsuccessful.

During their investigation officers say they determined the shooting was domestic related and charged 20-year-old Hayes with First Degree Murder.

Crews Search High Point Retention Pond After Pregnant Woman Killed Crews searched a retention pond during a homicide investigation in High Point Thursday. Crews searched a retention pond during a homicide investigation in High Point Thursday. Crews searched a retention pond during a homicide investigation in High Point Thursday. Crews searched a retention pond during a homicide investigation in High Point Thursday. Crews searched a retention pond during a homicide investigation in High Point Thursday. Crews searched a retention pond during a homicide investigation in High Point Thursday. Crews searched a retention pond during a homicide investigation in High Point Thursday. Crews searched a retention pond during a homicide investigation in High Point Thursday.

Police say Hayes is from South Carolina, but they didn't say what town he is from.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users