Prepac Manufacturing to bring 201 jobs to Guilford County

Recently, Guilford County Commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of incentives to bring the furniture manufacturer to the county. Prepac plans to bring 201 new jobs with an estimated salary range of $45,000 a year.

Prepac Manufacturing, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia is one of the largest producers of RTA furniture.