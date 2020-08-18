Prepac Manufacturing to bring 201 jobs to Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Prepac Manufacturing, Ltd. will expand in Guilford County bringing more than 200 jobs. The company plans to build at Rock Creek Park.
Recently, Guilford County Commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of incentives to bring the furniture manufacturer to the county. Prepac plans to bring 201 new jobs with an estimated salary range of $45,000 a year.
Prepac Manufacturing, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia is one of the largest producers of RTA furniture.
Over the next 12 years, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $373 million.