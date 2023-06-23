Preparations underway ahead of Unified Ride of Peace to honor Natasha Walker

32-year-old Natasha Walker was shot and killed in Greensboro on Cridland Avenue, January 1st.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is being remembered Saturday after being shot and killed early this year.

32-year-old Natasha Walker was killed in Greensboro on Cridland Avenue.

The Unified Ride of Peace is taking place in honor of Walker.

According to her friends, she will leave a lasting legacy in Greensboro.

They tell us, Walker made it one of her life missions to help women who fell victim to domestic violence.

Family members and friends said Walker lived a full life.

She was a wife and a mom who ran several businesses including co-founding a new non-profit, Sis This Gotta Work, that helps women start their own businesses.

Walker's best friend and the other co-founder of the business said the community has been hurting since Walker died.

"When you saw her, you saw me. When you see me you saw her. People often will still call and text and say it’s unusual to see me by myself. She was like my best friend. She married into our family. It’s hard doing it alone, but she meant so much to me,” said Lucretia Gordon, co-founder of Sis This Gotta Work and best friend of Walker.

Greensboro Police say 48-year-old Vashon Sigler shot and killed Natasha Walker who was in her car on Cridland Avenue on New Year's Day.

Shortly after the shooting, Sigler was hit by a car which court documents later revealed was driven by Walker's husband.

Sigler was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and charged with first-degree murder among other charges.

The ride Friday will start at 2216 West Meadowview Road in Greensboro around noon.