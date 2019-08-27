GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown is on to the return of the North Carolina Folk Festal in downtown Greensboro.

"it's diverse. It's fun.It's inclusive and it's an incredible celebration," festival director Amy Grossmann said.

From Friday September 6th through Sunday the 8th, 300 local, national, and international artists will perform on multiple stages.

Right now, organizers are getting things ready for the estimated 150,000 people expected to come.

They've already begun placing concrete barriers on some downtown streets.

"Starting Labor Day weekend people can expect to see tents going up and other structures around downtown Greensboro," festival director Amy Grossman said.

Along with music and dance, you'll be able to shop handmade crafts and munch on food from various food trucks.

Organizers say the festival benefits the community culturally but also monetarily.

The economic impact is somewhere between $12-15 million.

"Not only are they spending their dollars at the festival they're also spending them at local restaurants a gas station at hotels."

Downtown shops like Scuppernong Books also see increased spending.

"The biggest thing I think the downtown retailers work at is just the foot traffic so people coming by the store that normally would not have found us necessarily even if they live here in town," Shannon Jones, manager of Scuppernong Books said.

The festival is great way to get the family together.

Organizers say there's something for everyone.

New this year, there will be a fundraising event on September 4th few days before the Folk Fest called the NC Folk A'fare...

Fifteen local chefs will be whipping up dishes featuring the global cuisine available in the city.

Proceeds will go to the folk festival, to keep admission, free.

You can find information about how to get tickets here.

For a list of performers or for other general information head to the NC Folk Fest's website.