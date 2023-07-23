Road tripping during extreme heat: Prepare your car for the hot weather

AAA Carolinas recommends doing maintenance checks on your car ahead of your travels this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — States across the country are experiencing some scorching high temps. If you are hitting the road this summer, make sure you’re prepared to travel in extreme heat.

“I don’t think there is any way to get around it. We are going from hot to even hotter,” said Richard Runyon of Virginia.

“I left Florida to get out of the heat, but I went to New Orleans, so that didn’t really help. It was a great city, but it was really hot,” said Ronda Denning.

Millions of people hit the road during the summer months and some folks are hoping to get some relief from the intense heat.

“When we were leaving Florida, it was in the 100s and when we got to Massachusetts it was comfortable,” said Mary Bonner.

But driving in the high temps can take a toll on your car.

“I can't tell you how many times, especially during these extreme temperatures, that we see flat tires. People stuck on the side of the road because their coolant system has overheated, or a dead battery,” said Tiffany Wright, director of public affairs for AAA Carolinas.

To help reduce the chances of your trip going south, Wright recommends doing maintenance checks on your car before leaving. Inspect your battery, tires, coolant and other fluid levels.

You also want the inside of your car to be comfortable. Bruce and Arlene Mann are making sure they stay cool during their travels.

“Air conditioning and drink plenty of water. I have a cooler filled with water and seltzers,” they said.

Keep in mind it doesn’t take long for a car to heat up to dangerous levels. AAA reminds folks to never leave children or animals inside parked cars unattended, even for a short period of time.

Despite the heat, Runyon said he is looking forward to the memories he is going to make with his loved ones.

“It's one of those special things you have as a family that this time of year brings,” said Runyon. “If it has a little heat with it, so be it.”