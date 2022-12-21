Preparing your home and car for the frigid weekend temperatures

Christmas weekend will be the coldest weekend as the mercury is expected to fall dangerously low.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Now is the time to get prepared for the winter chill on the way as well.

Not only for your home but your car as well.

This Christmas is the coldest we have seen since 1999, that year our high was only 31 degrees.

With lows expected to drop into the low teens over Christmas weekend, now is the time to get ready.

Your car is a great place to start, especially if you are planning a road trip in the cold temperatures.

Lindsey Carson with Smith Automotive says there are a few easy things you need to check, before the mercury drops.

First, if your car's battery is more than 2 years old, you will want to get it tested by a mechanic or at your local auto parts store.

There should be a sticker on the top or side of your battery showing the month and year it was manufactured.

The cold can drain the cranking amps and could cause your car not to start.

Second is your tire pressure.

Under or over Inflated tires can cause excessive wear to the tire.

A sticker in your door jam will show the tire pressure recommended for your car.

Lastly, check the fluids -- antifreeze, oil and windshield washer fluid.

If you are low on antifreeze your car could overheat and your heater might not work as it should.

"It’s good things to check really all the time on a regular basis on your car but just especially in the winter time because nobody wants to be broke down when it’s 20° outside or colder," said Lindsey Carson with Smith Automotive.

Preparing your home is important as well.

Managers with Ace Hardware on Market Street in Greensboro say they have been busy all week.

With the cold air coming, they ordered additional heaters, weather stripping and faucet covers to meet the demand.

“With keeping up with past years inventories, it’s allowed us to order a little bit more, knowing what we’re going to sell every year. Plus, adding that little bit of extra to it for these extra cold weather weeks or weekends that we’re going to have," said Store Manager, Dustin Campbell