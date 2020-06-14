Goodwill Industries said president and CEO Art Gibel has set his sights on retirement after 24 years of service. The company said he plans to retire January 2021.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina Art Gibel announced Sunday his plans to retire.

Goodwill said the search for his replacement will begin immediately and will be led by executive search firm Capital Development Services (CapDev).

Goodwill Industries said Gibel became president and CEO in 2006, after serving nine years on the organization’s board of directors.

“During his tenure as CEO, Goodwill increased the number of persons served annually from 9,603 to 51,183, expanded retail operations from 23 to 49 stores, and increased annual revenue from $29.2 million to $72.3 million,” Goodwill Industries said in a press release.

Goodwill board chair Linda Wood gave her take on Gibel’s retirement.

“Goodwill has experienced tremendous growth under Art’s leadership,” Wood said. “He has been a tireless champion for Goodwill’s mission and has spearheaded numerous strategic collaborations with like-minded organizations. These partnerships have and will continue to exponentially increase Goodwill’s impact in the communities it serves.”

Wood said Gibel will leave behind an extraordinary legacy of leadership and has positioned the organization for “sustained success”.

“Despite these turbulent times, Art and Goodwill’s board are committed to a smooth transition in leadership,” she said.

