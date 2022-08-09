President Biden nominates Winston-Salem police chief to serve as US Marshal

Catrina Thompson will retire as Winston-Salem Chief of Police in December 2022. President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate her to become a U.S. Marshal.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his intent to nominate Winston-Salem Chief of Police Catrina Thompson for U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Thompson is set to retire from her post in December but hadn't yet released her plans for what's next in her law enforcement career.

According to the White House's website, Thompson is among three individuals chosen by the president to serve as US Marshals.

"These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, and their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all," the White House said.