SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An inappropriate joke made during a North Surry High School Improv Club performance, prompts Surry County Schools officials to issue a release Wednesday.

According to a release from Surry County Schools, team members and a sponsor started an improvisation about jobs at the White House, which included an inappropriate joke about the President.

School counselor, Mr. James Moore, one of the sponsors of the Improv Club, stated, “At no time did I engage in disrespect for the Office of the President. I take the Office of the President very seriously. During one round of an improvisation, a student made an inappropriate comment, and we immediately called freeze, which is the signal to stop the improv. When we call freeze, it is our way of avoiding a possibly inappropriate scene. I coach these students about how to be comedic but also engage in appropriate comedy. As a school counselor and sponsor of the club, it is important to me that we use this performance as a teachable moment for all.”

The release further stated that the school would be cooperating with law enforcement agencies as they investigate the incident.

"We are cooperating with law enforcement agencies as they investigate this matter. We have to protect the due process rights of all involved, and we will take any appropriate disciplinary action once we have all of the facts. We may not be able to share additional details due to privacy rights."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users



