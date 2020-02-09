President Trump to campaign in Winston-Salem

President Trump will campaign at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport.

President Donald Trump will soon make a campaign stop in Winston-Salem.

President Trump announced he will visit Winston-Salem on Tuesday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks from Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport at 7:00 p.m. Doors open for the event at 4:00 p.m.