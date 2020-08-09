WATCH LIVE | Donald Trump visits Winston-Salem

President Donald Trump touched down in the Triad earlier this afternoon as he continues his campaign tour of North Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch live as President Donald Trump takes the podium in Winston-Salem to rally a crowd of hundreds.

The president is expected to make his address at 7 p.m. EST. Watch the stream live in this article or on WFMY News 2's Youtube page.

The Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are working with the secret service in preparation for President Donald Trump's campaign stop in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said in a joint release with police, all lanes of traffic on Liberty Street will be closed between 28th Street and Glenn Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be re-routed away from the Smith Reynolds Airport in preparation for President Trump's visit. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

The governor's most recent executive order limits indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said his office hasn't been in touch with the Trump campaign but hopes the event complies with the governor's executive order.

Everyone is required to get their temperature checked at @realDonaldTrump’s campaign rally in Winston-Salem @WFMY pic.twitter.com/AtZ5V8FtLC — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) September 8, 2020