GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beto O'Rourke was the first presidential candidate to visit Greensboro in the 2020 election cycle. Now, he's back.

Beto toured the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

When O'Rourke visited in April, he spoke to a crowd of about 300 people at Natty Greene's. The Texas-based politician spoke about his general platform and touched on how the Bathroom Bill impacted North Carolina.

RELATED: Presidental Candidate Beto O'Rourke Makes His Pitch To Greensboro

This time around, his focus is razor-sharp. His campaign managers say "Beto will continue to encourage Americans to connect the dots on how Trump’s recklessness and racism is harming the American people."

RELATED: Texas Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke Tries North Carolina Barbecue

Following North Carolina, Beto will visit Virginia and Pennsylvania.