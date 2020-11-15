Winston-Salem police chief holds press conference regarding incident involving 5 teens

On Nov. 8 it had been reported to communications that several teens were attempting to break into a vacant house, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Sunday, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson spoke to the media about an incident that took place with five teenagers on Nov. 8th. The press conference was held at the Vivian H. Burke Public Safety Center at noon.

The purpose of the press conference was to update the community on the events that took place during the incident, which led to the arrest of a female teenager and raised questions about the arresting officer’s actions in dealing with her. Another teen was also said to be detained in the incident according to police.

Thompson said the female teenager and her family have not filed a formal complaint, and the investigation is ongoing. The police chief says she remains open to talking with the family.

The officer involved in the case is still on duty at this time. Thompson said body camera video cannot be released without a court order due to NC law.

According to a release received by WFMY on Nov. 9, Winston-Salem police said they responded to a house break-in in progress on Nov. 8. According to police, it had been reported to communications that several teens were attempting to break into a vacant house.

Once on scene, officers found five teens walking in the street within close proximity to the vacant house. Police said two of the teens were detained, and in the course of the detention, one resisted and another assaulted the investigating officer.

All of the teens were taken to the Police Department to be interviewed and were released to their parents and/ or guardians, police said.

At the time, police also stated that they were aware that there was cell phone video of a portion of the incident and that it was being reviewed by the Department’s Professional Standards Division.

Winston-Salem Mayor, Allen Joines, issued the following statements regarding the case on Sunday:

“I and many other citizens of Winston-Salem share the concerns and questions raised by the community with regard to the incident involving a juvenile being taken into custody by an officer on Nov. 8 during his investigation into a house break-in on Hartford Street. A video of a portion of the incident was recorded by a neighbor and circulated in public, raising questions about the propriety of the arresting officer’s actions.

When first contacted about this incident, the Winston-Salem Police Department began an internal investigation and that investigation is ongoing. A media statement about the incident was released to the media on Nov. 9.

Since then, the Police Department has contacted members of the juvenile’s family on more than one occasion to explain the process that they can follow to submit a formal complaint under the Citizen Police Review Board process. In addition, the family was offered the opportunity to view the body camera footage as allowed by law.

However, access to this same information by others is constrained by state law. Under state law, the police reports and body camera footage are not a public record; however, they can be released pursuant to a court order, which the city will consider pursuing at the appropriate time.

Under the state Personnel Privacy Act, most employee personnel information is likewise confidential, as is juvenile case information. We must respect these laws as all of the facts surrounding this event are established and a determination is made as to whether Winston-Salem Police Department policies were followed - policies which address de-escalation, arrests, the use of force and bias in policing.

I commit to our citizens that the investigation into this incident, as with similar investigations in the past, will be conducted in a prompt, fair and thorough manner and that the Winston-Salem Police Department will address any conduct of any officer which is not in line with the law, the Police Department's policies and the department's training. The department will be as transparent as the law allows.

I ask for your patience and an open mind until that investigation is completed.”