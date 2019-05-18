BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a previously missing woman was found in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Investigators say 64-year-old Donna Marie Jones is in good health. Atlanta Police told Burlington investigators Jones was found on Tuesday.

Police say Jones was reported missing Saturday, but police were told she was last seen on April 2, 2019, in the 1700 block of Roslyn Dr. in Burlington. Jones was wearing a blue shirt and white shorts the last time anyone saw her.

Burlington Police say Jones was last seen driving a silver 2008 Toyota Rav-4 with a temporary 30-day tag of 24903242. This is an example of what the vehicle looks like according to police.

Burlington Police

