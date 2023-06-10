Lexington hosts event to celebrate Pride Month

Organizers say events like these are important because everyone deserves to feel like they belong.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The city of Lexington had its pride event today.

Pride Month honors the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

North Main Street in Lexington was lined with vendors, music, shows, and lots more, giving people in the LGBTQ+ community a safe space to celebrate pride month.

Organizers say events like these are essential because everyone deserves to feel like they belong.

"Many people feel belongingness in environments with like-minded people or where they can be themselves without judgment. Pride, specifically, is a time for our community to uplift and celebrate ourselves - and our persistence to being true to ourselves despite others' opinions and the ongoing attack of transphobic and homophobic legislation. It is our goal with Lexington Pride to create a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community in and around Lexington," said Rebecca Hart, a founding member of Lexington Pride.

Around 200 people attended the event today.

Winston-Salem is holding its pride month celebration on June 24.

