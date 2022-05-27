Pride Month events happening in the Triad

Pride Month is celebrated each year in June.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is recognized in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

The Stonewall Riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising, began in the early hours on June 28, 1969 when the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, was raided by New York City police. The raid sparked a riot in a bar full of neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and customers, out of the bar, leading to six days of protest and violent clashes with the law enforcement outside of the bar.

The Stonewall Riots served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.

Here are few events happening in the area in celebration of Pride Month:

Greensboro Pride Festival

The Greensboro Pride Festival will be back on Sunday, September 18, along South Elm Street from West Washington to West Lewis Street. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to COVID, the festival has been cancelled for two years.

Pride Winston-Salem Pride Kickoff Event Drag Brunch

Katherine Brasserie and Bar in the Kimpton-Cardinal Hotel

Saturday, June 11. Two shows at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are available, here.

Pride Festival & Parade

Saturday, June 18

Winston-Salem proudly celebrates the local LGBT community with a downtown parade and festival with live music, entertainment, street vendors, and hands-on activities.

Tickets are available, here.

Pride Month Takeover at Undercurrent

Undercurrent Restaurant

Wednesday, June 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are available, here.

LGBTQ+ Walk for PRIDE

Burlington Downtown Corporation

Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.