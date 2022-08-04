Despite the disturbing nature of the attack seen on video, the retired teacher's aide says she "feels sorry" for the suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Outnumbered, and overwhelmed.

A Capitol Heights woman was attacked late last month in her own front yard while she says she was trying to carry in groceries from her car.

"They just started knocking me to the ground and pulling and pushing," said the woman who spoke on the condition that her name not be used publicly because her alleged attackers are still on the loose.

"They say, 'give me the keys to the car' so, evidently they wanted my car," she said.

The retired teacher's aid is in her 60s and said she tried to tell her attackers they had knocked the keys out of her hands but they didn't seem to care -coming back to knock her down again when they didn't get what they wanted as seen on doorbell video of the attack provided to WUSA9 by Prince George's County Police.

"I was calling for my neighbor and I was just calling for help," she said.

The woman said she did not know any of the attackers who were all men, all wearing ski masks.

She said eventually her neighbor came out and her attackers ran off. The woman is now recovering from surgery with a broken finger and foot.

"I have nightmares," she said. "But...I'm just so grateful. I am very, very grateful that it wasn't as bad as it could have been."

Police say the suspects are still on the run. The victim said some of her attackers looked like they could be young teenagers.

And after 30 years devoted to kids, she said the few terrifying seconds caught on video may have hurt her heart the most.

"I don't hate them. I don't. I feel sorry for them," she said. "I would like for those boys when they get caught, I would like to judge to order them to write me a letter, each one of them, why they did what they did."

The woman said she has not watched that video and doesn't want to.

But her three sons have, and they are angry.