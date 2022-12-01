NC prisoner dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro facility

Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro.

Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m.

EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around 12:20 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

Law enforcement has been made aware of Dillon's death and is investigating. NCDPS is cooperating with the investigation and launching their own.

Dillon was in jail for a habitual felon charge on April 2017 in Rockingham County.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.