WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police confirm a private plane crashed while it was landing at an airport in Winston-Salem Saturday.

The plane was inbound from Georgia and crashed while landing at Smith Reynolds Airport around 4:45 p.m, police say.

The pilot and passenger were not injured, according to police.

