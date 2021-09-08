Pro-am pairings for the Wyndham Championship

Hideki Matsuyama, Roy Williams, John Swofford, Bubba Cunningham will take part in the Pro-aM.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham Championship is upon us! Check out the pairings from the Wyndham below.

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, currently ranked 14th in FedExCup points and 17th in the world, will join retired University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams, retired Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford and University of North Carolina Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham in one of the marquee pairings in the 2021 DeJoy/Wos Family Foundation Wednesday Pro-Am.

Also in the field are world No. 7 and FedExCup No. 8 Louis Oosthuizen and World No. 19 Webb Simpson along with fan favorites Rickie Fowler, Brandt Snedeker and Harold Varner III as well as major champions Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland, Charl Schwartzel and European Ryder Cup Captain and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington and Tommy Fleetwood. Complete pairings, with amateurs.