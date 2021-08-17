Issues continue at Block 43 apartments after 'chaotic' move-in

Students moving in to Block 43 apartments in Greensboro continue to have issues after move-in over the weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students moving into Block 43 apartments in Greensboro are still having problems after move-in difficulties over the weekend.

"Gross. It was just like, I can't believe this is actually happening," said North Carolina A&T senior Morgan Crowder.

Crowder says she arrived Sunday morning for move-in and walked up to a "chaotic" scene. She says people were crowded in the leasing office, parents were upset and keys were being made on the spot. She wasn't able to get into her apartment until 10 p.m.

"It was exhausting. It was supposed to rain that day. It didn't rain until it was time to move in," said Crowder. "So the entire day it was clear. but it was dark and raining by the time we had a chance to get into the apartment."

Crowder says there is damage to her apartment and it was dirty. She says her parents spent more than $100 on cleaning supplies to straighten things up. As of Tuesday morning, she still did not have all of her keys.

"These are not livable conditions and the contracts that we signed have been breached on the apartment complexes' side," said Crowder.

Crowder said the conditions have been so bad, she would break her lease if it were allowed.

"The conditions that some of these apartments were in was abhorrent," said Crowder.

North Carolina A&T has a master lease agreement with Varsity Campus, which owns Block 43 and has blamed staffing shortages for the issue. In a statement sent to WFMY News 2, the company blamed staffing shortages for the issue and has promised an internal review. NCA&T does not handle the maintenance issues for the complex. A spokesperson for the university says this s their largest incoming class of students.

One student says it only added stress. He only got all of his keys on Tuesday morning.

"It's just a lot of runarounds," said N.C. A&T grad student Braxton Smith. "(It's) a lot of stuff that we have to do to live comfortably and get through school."

An NCA&T spokesperson confirmed with WFMY Sunday, 36 NC A&T students had been provided accommodations after their apartments were not ready for move-in.