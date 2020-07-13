x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Procter & Gamble confirms one employee tested positive for coronavirus at Browns Summit plant

The company said the plant was never shut down due to the case but cleaning and contact tracing was done.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Procter & Gamble told WFMY News 2 that once they knew an employee at the Browns Summit plant had symptoms, they started contact tracing and cleaning while waiting for the test results.

Below is a statement from Procter & Gamble on cleaning procedures:

The Governor's Office gives guidelines for that type of cleaning at companies and said the health department should be notified of any positive cases.

RELATED: The decision is almost here | Should schools fully reopen?

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: New cases and hospitalizations down after record-setting weekend

RELATED: Cheesecakes by Alex voluntarily reinstates phase 1, will not seat customers