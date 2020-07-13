Procter & Gamble confirms one employee tested positive for coronavirus at Browns Summit plant

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Procter & Gamble told WFMY News 2 that once they knew an employee at the Browns Summit plant had symptoms, they started contact tracing and cleaning while waiting for the test results.
Below is a statement from Procter & Gamble on cleaning procedures:
The Governor's Office gives guidelines for that type of cleaning at companies and said the health department should be notified of any positive cases.
