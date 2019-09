BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Greensboro Fire confirms The Procter & Gamble building in Brown Summit has been evacuated. They say several people were having trouble breathing which prompted the call.

Guilford EMS says they got a call around 11:15 am for 6200 Bryan Park Road in Brown Summit. They say the report was for a carbon monoxide incident.

