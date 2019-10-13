GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s all about who can stay on the longest to wrangle the bull! The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition is underway at the Greensboro Coliseum as part of the Unleash The Beast’s Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic.

Coming out on top, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis who captured his ninth-round win of the season alone in round 1 of the competition.

Davis recorded the night’s top marks when he made the 8 aboard the Newsom for a massive 88 points. Davis took home $3,580 in addition to collecting 100 world points.

That puts Davis 3,079.16 points behind No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme who bucked off in Round 1, as he seeks his second gold buckle.

OTHER SPORTS STORIES

RELATED: 'Pip Pip Cheerio!' Panthers Hold Off Tampa Bay 37-26

RELATED: Biles sets record for most medals at gymnastics worlds

RELATED: Simone Biles wins 5th all-around title at gymnastics worlds

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE