Professional cleaning companies stepping up to disinfect and sanitize after confirmed COVID-19 cases

Some of the most stringent requirements by state health officials during the pandemic involve sanitizing and disinfecting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For businesses and restaurants that get to reopen, there's a growing need for professional cleaning.

Some of the most stringent requirements by state health officials during the pandemic involve - of course - sanitizing and disinfecting. Professional cleaners, like ServPro, are handling deep cleans prior to reopening, and after someone's tested positive.

Cleaning up is the name of the game for Operations Manager Jeff Brown and his team.

"We always rely on bad things happening, I hate to say," said Brown, "People have water damage, or have a fire in their house, or have a sewage backup."

Right now, they're dealing with less of that - and a lot more coronavirus-related cleanings.

"Our company actually handles what we call positive case cleanings," he explained, "Plus, we also do pre-cleanings which are obviously businesses and facilities being careful to make sure everything is sanitized as a precaution."

Businesses now able to open in Phase 2 are relying more on these types of services to ensure customer safety.

In addition to constant cleaning during the shift, Natty Greene's owner Chris Lester says his restaurant brings in the professionals every day.

"Usually around three or four in the morning they come in and sanitize the entire restaurant top to bottom," he said, "So, we really feel like we're getting double cleaning."

Brown says the work has been non-stop for the past couple of months, and a number of the cleanings come after a confirmed coronavirus case, or two.

"The ones we have done so far - and we've done many - have anywhere from one individual infected to as many as nine."

Protected head to toe in PPE, the team understands this work must continue in the safest of ways.