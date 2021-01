Triad political science professors call for President Trump to be removed from office

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 38 political science professors from North Carolina have joined hundreds of others from across the country on an open letter calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

"The President’s actions threaten American democracy. He has rejected the peaceful transfer of power, encouraged state legislators to overturn election results in their states, pressured a state official to change election results, and now incited a violent mob that shut down the counting of electoral votes and stormed the U.S. Capitol," the professors write.