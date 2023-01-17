Programs aimed at curbing youth violence see progress in Forsyth County

Following several shootings with juvenile victims in Winston-Salem over the weekend, WFMY News 2 checked in with groups working to keep kids out of crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County said it's seeing success from new programs aimed at solving crimes involving teens and preventing future ones.

The Forsyth Count Sheriff's Offie started its Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team or "JIIT" team in May of 2022. Since then, it said its confiscated dozens of guns and made more than 250 arrests all within the last six months.

Their strategy is to get to know kids and teens in the neighborhoods and schools.

During Christmas Break, JIIT served meals to 425 families alongside Second Harvest Food Bank. It also delivered Christmas gifts to a family in need.

In the fall, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough took 23 kids and teens on a trip through Atlanta and Alabama to learn about civil rights history.

On Monday, JIIT member Deputy Hollingsworth got an award for the work he's been doing at the WR Anderson Recreation Center. Lt. James Rae explained to WFMY News 2's Grace Holland how those kinds of efforts go a long way toward solving crimes.

"We went to a middle school and four of us ran sprints with the kids in the gymnasium," Rae said. "They see us on a different level having fun, joking, laughing, running around with them. It’s a little bit easier to interact with us when we have enforcement actions."

While doing all of that community work, the JIIT confiscated 67 guns, and thousands of dollars worth of drugs and made 286 arrests but Kimbrough said law enforcement can't do it all.

"It's going to take programming and resources outside of law enforcement. It's going to take a village approach to stop the violence," Kimbrough said.

It's why JIIT has helped enroll kids in a new program called Transforming Teens at the Winston Lake YMCA.

Director Ken Pettigrew said 50 boys come there three days a week after school for tutoring, a meal and exercise.

"it can help address issues that lead to violence such as poverty and other things like that but additionally, it provides safe space for these young folks to be able to grow into themselves with a staff of folks who are taking the time to get to know them one on one," Pettigrew said.

It also helps connect their families to any support or services they might need. The hope is for Transforming Teens to expand to other parts of the county.

Pettigrew said one key to that, is for all of us to get involved. He said there's plenty of room for volunteers with the program.