HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Troopers say within a week, they issued more than 130 citations for unsafe semi-trucks and commercial vehicles.

It was part of Highway Patrol's Project 1,000. The event ended last Sunday. Troopers set out to do safety inspections for more than 1,000 big rigs for one week. The primary location was at the Hillsborough weigh station off I-40/85 in Orange County.

The goal was to remove unsafe commercial vehicles from North Carolina highways.

Troopers completed 1,067 safety inspections, and issued 82 overweight citations, 5 permit violations, and 51 out-of-service citations.

The State Highway Patrol is the sole agency with the authority to provide enforcement when it comes to the commercial truck industry.

