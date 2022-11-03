'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved.
Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'.
Winston-Salem City Council approved a $600,000 incentives package to attract the project to the city Tuesday.
This follows the $400,000 incentives package Forsyth County approved for the project last week.
If the company accepts and moves to Winston-Salem, it will bring 200 jobs to the city and then 300 more in over 5 years.
They are looking to set up at Union Cross Industrial Center
Ziehl-Abegg is also looking at other sites in North Carolina, as well as spots in South Carolina and Tennessee.
The company plans to start construction by the end of this year.