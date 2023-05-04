ProKidney to buy manufacturing facility in Greensboro, creating nearly 330 jobs

ProKidney operates out of Winston-Salem working to treat chronic kidney disease. But, company leaders are looking at possibly growing near PTI airport in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ProKidney Corp. plans to invest up to $485 million and create nearly 330 jobs with an average pay of $74,636.

The new biomanufacturing facility will prepare for future commercial manufacturing of Renal Autologous Cell Therapy.

ProKidney’s approach utilizes a patient’s own kidney cells in the treatment process. The company’s project in Guilford County will establish a 210,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that looks to feature multiple breakthroughs in the manufacturing automation, supply chain, and medical delivery of cellular therapy products.

Governor Roy Cooper's office said although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new positions is estimated to be $74,636. The current average wage in Guilford County is $57,190.

ProKidney’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee.

The governor's office said over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.7 billion.

Because ProKidney chose a site in Guilford County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 2, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $570,300 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account.