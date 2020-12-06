x
LIVE | 'Promise To The People' rally being held in Winston-Salem

WFMY's Marissa Tansino says organizers tell her there are expected to be around 1,000 people at Friday’s rally.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 'Promise To The People' rally is expected to be held in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon. 

According to a flyer from organizers, the rally is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Salem Organic Supply located at 545 Trade St NW Suite 106. 

The rally is expected to run until 8:30 p.m. 

Protests have broken out all over the nation, in support of Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the death of George Floyd. 

