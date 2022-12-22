Propane companies busy ahead of arctic chill, firefighters urge caution heating your home

Berico Fuels in Greensboro has been busy all week and will have crews on standby over the holiday weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend will surely be one to gather around the fireplace as the temperatures fall.

As for the rest of the house, experts say there are some simple things you can do to save money and prevent a costly repair.

When it comes to your thermostat, you should set it at a comfortable temperature and forget it.

President of Berico Fuels, Will Berry says cranking up the heat, with the thought of keeping your home warmer, can overwork your system.

Also, make sure you have a clean air filter and use the sun to your advantage by opening your blinds and letting in some sunlight during the day.

As word spread about the colder temperatures this week, Berico's phone lines were flooded with folks needing their fuel tanks refilled.

Berry says their crews have been working overtime to meet the demand.

"Cold weather is nothing new to us, but it is going to be extremely cold and we've had a serious amount of demand this week," said Berry. "You always want to keep the level of your tanks and know when you're getting a little bit low. Call us in advance and it gives us some time to better route your schedule.

Berico will have crews on standby throughout the holiday weekend for emergency situations.

If you turn to other heat sources, such as kerosene or space heaters, firefighters urge you to use them safely.

With so many combustible materials like Christmas Trees and wrapping paper, a fire can ignite and rapidly spread.

"Just making sure that you keep all your combustibles away from them and making sure they are safe. Keep your pets away from them, kids, especially because kids are curious. They're going to try to touch things," said Chief Jeff Chrismon with the Northeast Guilford Fire Department.

Firefighters also say the heavy rain we experienced this week creates even more challenges, especially for county residents, who may not live near a hydrant.

"This time of year we utilize ponds, we use dry hydrants. With the two inches of rain, or close to it that we've had today, it makes it extremely hard for us to get to water points. We may have to be traveling further," said Chrismon.

Chief Chrismon also encourages everyone to keep an eye on their neighbors this weekend, especially the elderly.