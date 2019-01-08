ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad property owner says he is fed up with cars crashing into his building, and he wants something done.

"This is an old store building that was built back in the '20s about 100 years ago. We are trying to restore it and people keep on running into it," said William Weaver.

Weaver says the building, called the Village of Alamance, has been in his family for more than 75 years, and it used to house a grocery store as well as a post office.

On Wednesday, a Jeep crashed into the lower level of William Weaver's building in Alamance County. The white building is located on the 4100 block of NC-62 near Cardinal Lane.

Highway Patrol says an SUV crashed into a building on NC-62 near Cardinal Lane in Alamance County.

The impact nearly ripped the roof off the vehicle, according to Highway Patrol. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering. Highway Patrol said the driver was an elderly man who experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash. No charges will be filed against the driver, according to Trooper Brandon Baker of the Highway Patrol.

Weaver said Wednesday's crash is the fourth crash into the nearly 100-year-old building in the past five years, one of which was deadly.

Last March, the passenger of a van that crashed into the building died. The driver was charged and is going through the court process.

Weaver says he is glad no one was hurt in the recent incident, but he wants the crashes to end.

"They are going way too fast up and down the road. We need a guard rail put up or something as a barrier to stop them from hitting the building," he added.

To get a guard rail someone must make a formal request to N-C-D-O-T.

Weaver said he plans to do that in the coming days.

It is standard procedure for NCDOT engineers to investigate the need for any traffic changes within 60 days of a fatal crash. A request for the NCDOT report for that stretch of the road is still pending.