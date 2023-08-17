'In God We Trust' proposal in Guilford County fails

The measure that would’ve put "In God We Trust" on Guilford County buildings failed 6-2.

A proposal that would have put "In God We Trust" on Guilford County buildings was denied Thursday.

County commissioners voted and it failed 6-2 with all democrats voting no. Commissioner Perdue (R) did not vote because he was not present.

The phrase would have gone on 10 county buildings, including county courthouses, the animal shelter, and the health department.

Commissioner James Upchurch spearheaded the proposal, stating how the county is divided and wanted to create a sense of unity.

"We are divided; nobody can deny that, locally, statewide, at a federal level. We're divided more than ever. So, this is an opportunity for us to adopt our nation's motto, something that has been in place well before I was born and I think that it would help us move toward a more unified community," Upchurch explained.

Commissioner Skip Alston said he supports the nation's motto, but will not support this proposal.

"I have some concerns on any underlying intent. I want to be clear that I support our country's national motto; however, it is my goal that we continue to work as one Guilford and work toward unity in our community. I will not be supporting the agenda item," Commissioner Alston said in part of a statement.

Meanwhile, the community also gave their input on adding the phrase to buildings.

"When people believe in God, it's better, and it's peaceful," Guilford County resident, Leila Khodabakhsh said.

"It's too many nationalities and different beliefs and I don't think we shouldn't invite trouble," Harold Speaks another resident said.

