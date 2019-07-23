GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, the proposed new rules for SNAP are aimed to bring an end to automatic eligibility for those who are already getting federal and state assistance and close a loophole.

This means those receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits won't automatically be eligible to participate in the SNAP benefits program.

"This proposal will save money and preserve the integrity of the program," Perdue said, "SNAP should be a temporary safety net."

In 2018, an estimated 40 million low-income people received SNAP benefits. In 43 states eligibility is often granted automatically to low-income people who are already receiving other government benefits, without undergoing the process of verifying income or asset tests to ensure household eligibility.

Under the proposal, the USDA said for households to be automatically eligible for SNAP, they must receive TANF-funded cash or non-cash benefits valued at a minimum of $50 per month for at least 6 months.

Critics say the proposal doesn't factor in other expenses like childcare and healthcare which may alter available finances for families and require them to seek government assistance.

It is unclear, if and when the changes would go into effect but officials say if adopted, the proposal would save the government about $2.5 billion and restrict less needy individuals from qualifying for benefits.

Click here to learn more about the proposed rule.

USDA encourages all interested parties to provide input on the proposed rule through www.regulations.gov. The comment period will be open for 60 days.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Feds propose change to food stamps laws that would tighten eligibility

RELATED: USDA rule change could affect food stamp eligibility for 3 million