HIGH POINT, N.C. — No charges will be filed in the High Point apartment shooting case that left a contracted painter in critical condition last Thursday, police say.

Police say the victim, Byron Castillo, was hired by the Chatham Woods Apartment complex to complete repairs to an apartment. They say he was mistakenly sent to the wrong apartment, and after identifying himself as maintenance, began knocking on the door and attempted to gain entry with a key that did not work.

Police say the occupant of the apartment believed that someone was attempting to break into his apartment and retrieved his firearm. He told police he could see Castillo pulling on the door handle and that he had something in his other hand manipulating the deadbolt.

Police say the occupant of the apartment feared for his safety and opened the door, shooting Castillo once in the chest. Police say Castillo is still in ICU but his condition is still continuing to improve.

The Violent Crimes Unit consulted and presented the case to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office and the prosecution has been declined.

