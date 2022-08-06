How to protect our oceans for World Oceans Day

The United Nations estimates there are 11-million tons of plastic entering our oceans every year. That number is expected to triple in twenty years.

We may be hours away from the nearest coastline but the Greensboro Science Center says there are still ways you can help. Jessica Hoffman is the Vice President of animal care and welfare at the Greensboro Science Center. She said everything we put in our local water system eventually makes it to the ocean. That includes plastics and chemicals.