GREENSBORO, N.C.-- As summer storms roll through, you will notice a lot of lightning.

The National Weather Service says lightning happens more often in July, than any other month.

Those lighting strikes could leave you in the dark , but they could also damage your expensive electronics.

To prevent that from happening, electricians recommend high level surge protectors.

"These are meant to be plugged in to your high-end stereos, your TV's, your home theaters, your computers," electrician David Dombrowski said.

If there was an electrical surge that destroyed all the devices connected to your outlet, what would pain you the most to lose? Most likely something you spend a lot of money on them.

So you can either plug them into a surge protector or just unplug them from the outlet all together during a storm.

Surge protectors are an inexpensive way to protect your gear, but they do have downfalls. Rhey don't protect your big appliances and they do wear out over time.

However there is a second kind of surge protector you may want to put on the radar--a whole house surge protector.

These get installed into your breaker box. You need to hire a licensed electrician to do the job.

"If a surge should come through your main line, lightning should hit nearby, it stops it at the box." Dombrowski said.

You buy insurance for your car and for your home. Consider surge protectors another line of defense.

