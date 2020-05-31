Protest in High Point following death of George Floyd

A number of people protested at the barricade at the High Point Police Department.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A group of demonstrators gathered outside the High Point Police Department.

A number of people protested at the fence barricade at the department. Protestors held signs and chanted. They have also been riding around High Point in their cars holding signs while driving along University Parkway.

The group also held a protest at the courthouse in High Point.

The protest has been peaceful.

WFMY News 2's Alma McCarty is following the protest in High Point. Here's one of her live updates.

