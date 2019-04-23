CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It's been about 8 months since protesters tore down the Silent Sam Confederate monument on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus and activists say they still have an ax to grind.

There's a rally planned for Wednesday afternoon, protesting white supremacy. The event description encourages people to skip work or class to come be a part of the demonstration.

This all comes after a UNC System report earlier this year found that UNC police were "insufficiently trained" in crowd control.

The report also gave recommendations to better train officers, including going to training with Greensboro police.

A school spokesperson told WFMY News 2 that leaders knew about the rally planned for Wednesday and that safety is a top priority.

Although the spokesperson didn't comment directly on whether police have changed their training, we did get a letter published Monday from interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

It details a new Campus Safety Commission he says, in part, is designed to build stronger relationships between the campus community and campus police. It's made up of staff, students, some community members and even the former Chapel Hill Police Chief, but no current university officers.

Wednesday's protest event comes just a day before four people facing charges in connection to the toppling of Silent Sam, Lauren Aucoin, Jonathan Fuller, Raul Jimenez, and Margarita Sitterson, are due in court. The event calls the court proceeding a trial, but it might not be the kind of trial you're thinking about.

A clerk with the Orange County Courthouse told WFMY News 2 the four people on the docket for Thursday will just be heard by a judge and they have the opportunity to enter a plea. The clerk explained the charges are misdemeanors and that a judge could dismiss them or issue a fine.

Wednesday's protest is planned from 1:30 - 4:30 at Wilson Library.