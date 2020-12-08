Protesters gather outside Davidson County Government Center to call for relocation of confederate monument in Lexington

Both protesters and counter-protesters gathered to express concerns around the topic of relocating the confederate monument in Uptown Lexington.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Protesters gathered outside the Davidson County Government Center ahead of the commissioners meeting Tuesday night to protest in favor of relocating the confederate monument in Lexington.

"We're out here today because there’s a county commissioners meeting at 6pm and our county commissioners have refused to put this issue on their agenda to even allow the citizens to discuss or exclaim why we have the stance that we have," said Rosa Terry, who wants the statue relocated.

A group in favor of the monument staying stood on the opposite side of the parking lot from the protesters.

"We are here because a lot of people are misunderstanding what the monument means. That monument is no different than a grave marking that was erected because sons and uncles and fathers, they never made it back home. They were buried in mass graves," said a man named Jay.

Back on July 13, the Lexington City Council adopted a resolution supporting the relocation of the bronze Confederate soldier statue, which has stood over Main Street for more than 100 years.

Because the monument is on county-owned property, city leaders say they have been trying to work with county commissioners on the next steps to find the statue a new home.

In a statement published to the city of Lexington's website Monday night, city leaders said Davidson County officials are delaying efforts to have conversations about the monument.

"Here we are in 2020 the 21st century and we’re still having to address issues like this? When is it going to end?," said Terry, "Everyone wants to say that we’re all the same. That we’re all treated equal. That moving the statue is not going to replace the hate that people feel. Well, leaving it up there has not replaced the hate in their hearts either. It’s just magnified it."

"We knew the other side would be out in force as well but there’s always two sides to the point there’s always two perspectives," said Jay, "There’s many on the opposite end of that line that have family and heritage that don’t feel that way."

The agenda for the commissioners meeting did not have any discussion for the confederate monument on it.