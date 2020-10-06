Protesters shut down I-40 in Winston-Salem

The protest started earlier Tuesday night in Winston-Salem near Hanes Mall.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protesters have shut down I-40 in Winston-Salem as part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

The protest started earlier Tuesday night in Winston-Salem near Hanes Mall. Demonstrators then gathered in the street. They silently got on the ground and blocked busy intersections while protesting.

The demonstrators then headed towards I-40 where the highway is shut down for the protest.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775