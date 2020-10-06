x
Protesters shut down I-40 in Winston-Salem

The protest started earlier Tuesday night in Winston-Salem near Hanes Mall.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protesters have shut down I-40 in Winston-Salem as part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

The protest started earlier Tuesday night in Winston-Salem near Hanes Mall. Demonstrators then gathered in the street. They silently got on the ground and blocked busy intersections while protesting. 

The demonstrators then headed towards I-40 where the highway is shut down for the protest.

