Protesters shut down I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protesters have shut down I-40 in Winston-Salem as part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
The protest started earlier Tuesday night in Winston-Salem near Hanes Mall. Demonstrators then gathered in the street. They silently got on the ground and blocked busy intersections while protesting.
The demonstrators then headed towards I-40 where the highway is shut down for the protest.
RELATED: 'I fear what will happen if we don't fix it!' Community leaders talk about race and resolution following new calls for justice and equality
RELATED: Downtown Greensboro quiet after 8 p.m. curfew lifted; small businesses react to week of protests
RELATED: 'This hate will never win' | Someone paints over 'Black Lives Matter' message on rock outside North Carolina high school
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775
►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775