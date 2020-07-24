Winston-Salem protests lead to 15 arrests: Police

Protesters started walking in small groups and then standing in the middle of an intersection while the roadway was open to traffic, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several protesters were arrested following a protest in Winston-Salem Friday.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were monitoring the protest which took place at the intersection of 4th Street and Liberty Street near the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department Center.

Police said a courtesy press release was sent out earlier this month informing citizens of observing laws while protesting.

According to police, protesters started walking in small groups and then standing in the middle of the intersection while the roadway was open to traffic which created a safety hazard.

A release from the police department said protesters who were standing in the middle of the intersection were told that they were violating the law and needed to go back to the sidewalk.

Officers then began making custodial arrests for those who didn't comply. There were no other violations after the arrests were made and no injuries to protesters or officers on the scene, police said.

The below-listed arrestees were released on an unsecured bond:

1) Hannah Marie Campbell

2) Molly Cameron Southern

3) Gavin Carew Henry

4) John Everett Kerley Jr.

5) Sara Cantrell Carney

6) Chloe Marie Brewer

7) Michael Jonathan Myers

8) Bruce Jackson

9) Tina Trutanich

10) Emily Stella Barnes

11) Ariya Shah Conkright

12) Adolfo Hernandez-De La Cruz

The below-listed arrestees had a prior arrest for Impeding Traffic and were held on a $250.00 secured bond:

13) Jacob Wayne Teal

14) Brianna Regan Shafer

15) Calvin Anthony Pena

Other Stories: