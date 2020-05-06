'We're tired of dying' | Protesters in Winston-Salem say movement continues even after march ends

Courtney McMillian and Onneya Carter said they organized the protest within 24 hours and still hundreds of people showed up.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protesters took to the streets of Winston-Salem Thursday night for day four of protests in the city.

Organizers Courtney McMillian and Onneya Carter said they planned it all in just 24 hours.

The march came together quickly, but the reason behind it is something they say they've been fighting all their lives.

"We're tired. We're tired of dying. We're tired of crying. We're tired of repeating the same cycle that our ancestors repeated. We're just fed up," said McMillian.

The march started near Hanes Park on West End Boulevard.

"We came here for one goal. For our voices to be heard," said one man with a megaphone.

Carter said they chose this location to help bring the message to different parts of the community.

"It's hitting home," said Carter, "We wanted to bring the message to their neighborhood."

Each protest in Winston-Salem has been peaceful this week. Officers helped people marching get through the streets by blocking off streets and escorting them on motorcycles and in police cars.

"Peaceful because Winston Salem has been an example for the whole world," said one man.

The group knelt in the streets for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd.

"It's power. The power is in your voice. Silence is fear," said McMillian.

Mcmillian said the fight to end racial injustice continues every day of her life.

"Tomorrow it's going to keep going," she said.

And even though each march has an end, McMillian said her story will go on.