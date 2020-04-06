'We have been fighting this fight for years' | Some teach, others listen on day three of Winston-Salem protests

Shante Anderson said she hopes more people from white communities stand together in the fight to end racial injustice.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As day three of protests in Winston-Salem got underway, the community gathered on the steps of city hall to start.

With signs and words of solidarity, some stood up with a call for action.

"Go tell your friends and family that are racist that they are the reason that black people are getting killed," one protester yelled into the megaphone.

Shante Anderson went to the march Wednesday night. She said she wants to see more people from white communities get involved.

"This is not going to go away with the black community until more white people stand up with us," she said.

Rachael Wallace Johansson said she went to an organized event that was similar to a protest earlier this week and learned a lot from it.

"I learned that I need to listen. There's a lot that I don't know," she said.

Protesters march through the streets in Winston Salem Posted by Marissa Tansino on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

"We have been fighting this fight for years. We've been knocking at the door of opportunity and asking just please let us in. So here we are in 2020 and this is still going on," said Anderson.

"Let's keep fighting. Let's keep fighting for our rights and don't give up. Never give up," said another woman at the protest.

The community walked the streets chanting the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who lost their lives.

The protesters even made their way to the Forsyth County Detention Center to show support for those behind bars. Some inmates tapped on the windows and put signs up, to show their appreciation for the support.

Some protesters continued to march through the night for about three hours total.