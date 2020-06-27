x
protests

Protesters gather at Friendly Shopping Center in fight against racial injustice

WFMY’s Itinease McMiller reported about 50 people or more gathered for the protest.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protesters gathered at Friendly Shopping Center Friday afternoon in the fight against ‘racial injustice’

Greensboro police said a "group of peaceful protesters" got permission from Friendly Center management to protest at the shopping center, Friday afternoon. The department said officers were available to handle any traffic violations.

WFMY’s Itinease McMiller reported protesters marched inside the Whole Foods and Harris Teeter at Friendly Shopping Center.

WFMY’s Itinease McMiller is Live at Friendly Center Shopping Center in Greensboro where protesters are marching for racial injustice. Similar story: https://bit.ly/2BFaFwL

Posted by WFMY News 2 on Friday, June 26, 2020

Greensboro police announced the protest before it started Friday afternoon as a “peaceful protest”.

Protesters began leaving around 6 p.m.

WFMY’s Itinease McMiller reported about 50 people or more were gathered for the protest and said protesters were asked to leave by Greensboro police for disrupting traffic.

