Protesters head to busy streets to demand change and justice

Protesters blocked off intersections in Greensboro to push for policy changes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An organization called ‘The Three’ marched down Battleground Avenue in Greensboro for hours Saturday.

The same group who held the original George Floyd protest downtown Greensboro, and marched along Wendover Avenue.

The organizer Anthony Morgan said they chose Battleground this week to display their power and unity in an area where blacks are underrepresented.

“This is where people need to hear our voices,” Morgan said. “That’s all. We’re trying to get a few policies changed, trying to get some things changed in the education system and get more money in our communities.”

A group of more than 200 went out for the third weekend protesting.

“When you’re trying to suffocate a problem, you don’t let the pressure off you continue to apply pressure,” Morgan said.

Morgan said outside of changes in the education system and restructuring where money is allocated, he’d like policies around subpoena’s changed.

“I want a policy that lets us the citizens subpoena the officers that do unjust crimes and the city review board really review their conduct and we get them in front of the court,” Morgan said.

Morgan and his organization The Three said they don’t mind disrupting traffic if that’s what it takes to get the message across and see change.

“Making people inconvenienced in their day is going to be the only way that we get change and that affects the bottom dollar ,” Morgan said. “If I could affect the bottom dollar without stopping traffic I would do it another way but this is the most effective way without people getting hurt.”

During their march from Lawndale Drive to Pisgh Church Road they stopped at several intersections for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

That’s how long officers had their knee on George Floyd’s neck.

102 Jamz radio personality B. Daht was in attendance.

He said although this is a national issue changes need to be made locally.

“You go to the east side of town and go to the west side of town you see stark contrast in the land, you’ll see stark contrast in the roads. You’ll see contrast in businesses that are on the west side that aren’t on the east side,” B. Daht said. “Something needs to be done in that regard.”

B. Daht also called for mayor Nancy Vaughan to allow the community to paint ‘End Racism Now’ outside the police department on Washington Street on Juneteenth.

“On June 19th 1865 that’s when we were considered free. That’s when we were granted our freedom. It;s not a national holiday,” B. Daht said. “Those things need to be changed. We need a celebration on our day and what’s special to black people.”

Throughout the five hour march they spoke about becoming the system, seeing more black officers, voting and education.

The group ended their message inside Target where they chanted no justice no peace, spoke on personal testimonies of injustice and sat in silence.

Greensboro police said they were aware of the protest and spoke with Target and protesters before heading out.