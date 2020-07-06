Part of I-40 closed due to protests

I-40 is closed from Highway 73 to Wendover Avenue in both directions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of I-40 is closed in Greensboro due to protests.

Police have not said when that section will reopen.

Officers closed different sections of W. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro to accommodate protesters.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of about 40 demonstrators began entering stores along the road, calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The full list of stores closed early on W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro: