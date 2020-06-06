'Make sure everybody's safe and everybody's heard' | Winston-Salem Police escort people through the streets on day 5 of protests

As protesters walked through the streets of downtown Winston-Salem, police made sure their voices were heard safely.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All week protesters have been marching to get their message out, and in Winston Salem, police have been there to help them every step of the way.

"Pretty much my primary goal is to make sure everybody's safe and everybody's heard," said Officer Mouhamadou Dime with Winston-Salem police.

Police on motorcycles, bicycles and cars blocked off traffic through the downtown as protesters turned every corner to help get their message out.

"When we come out here we're trying to facilitate a peaceful safe protest for them," said Sergeant D. Battjes with Winston-Salem Police.

Even when protesters take time to kneel in the street for a moment of silence or to pray, the police give them the time they need.

But most of the time, they're blocking off streets on the fly.

During Friday's protests, the group took a minute to kneel in the street and have a moment of silence. Shortly after, they sang 'Happy Birthday' for Breonna Taylor who would've turned 27 years old on June 5.

"A lot of times we don't know which way they're going to go so, we try to find an organizer," said Battjes, "It's our job it's our duty to keep people safe right so we're going to come out here and make sure that everybody has a safe march a safe protest a safe demonstration of their cause."

All of the protests in Winston-Salem this week have been peaceful.